Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AQN opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

