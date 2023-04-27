Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $31.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,660 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $44,358,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

