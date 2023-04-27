Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Up 3.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. The stock traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.18. 1,538,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,303,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALKS. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,619,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,843,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,358,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

