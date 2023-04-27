Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Alkermes worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

