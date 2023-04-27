Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $123.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

