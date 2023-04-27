Alphabet Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

