Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.