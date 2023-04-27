Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.
Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.