AlphaValue Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Buy

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.97) to GBX 2,450 ($30.60) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.47) to GBX 3,200 ($39.97) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,550 ($31.85) to GBX 3,150 ($39.34) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,950.00.

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZZY opened at $7.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

