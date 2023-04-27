Ambarella Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,417 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 271% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,730 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $100,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $77,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $29,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock worth $4,298,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 169,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 1.51. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.02.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.