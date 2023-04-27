Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.76. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

