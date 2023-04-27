Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.79.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ameresco by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 27.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

