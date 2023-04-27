American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

