Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $74.42

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,037.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $62,572.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,037.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $62.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

