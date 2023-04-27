Analysts Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Target Price at $101.00

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International Trading Down 5.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Masonite International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200,769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 369,810 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 830,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,948,000 after acquiring an additional 370,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Masonite International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $85.24 on Monday. Masonite International has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.