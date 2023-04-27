Analysts Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target at $224.20

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.20.

MGPUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 196 ($2.45) to GBX 194 ($2.42) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 247 ($3.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of M&G to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

M&G Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

