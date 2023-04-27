Analyzing OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OGE Energy and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 7 0 0 2.00 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

OGE Energy currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

67.8% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OGE Energy and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $3.38 billion 2.20 $665.70 million $3.31 11.21 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Risk & Volatility

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.86, suggesting that its share price is 686% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 19.72% 15.33% 5.21% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OGE Energy beats Principal Solar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment operations are conducted through OG&E, which generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OG&E’s rates are subject to regulation by the OCC, the APSC, and the FERC. OG&E was incorporated in 1902 under the laws of the Oklahoma Territory and is a wholly owned subsidiary of OGE Energy. OG&E is an electric utility with franchised service territory in Oklahoma, as well as Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the surrounding communities. OG&E sold its retail natural gas business in 1928 and is no longer engaged in the natural gas distribution business. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment represents OGE Energy’s investment in Energy Transfer’s equity securities. The investment in Energy Transfer’s equity securities is held through wholly owned subsidi

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

