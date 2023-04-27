Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BUD. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

