AON (AON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AON to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AON opened at $327.36 on Thursday. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $334.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

