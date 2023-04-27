Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NYSE ARI opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

