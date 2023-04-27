Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

ABUS stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 46.20% and a negative net margin of 178.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

