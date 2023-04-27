Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Posts Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.