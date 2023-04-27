argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARGX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $382.84 on Tuesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $267.35 and a 1-year high of $407.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in argenx by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in argenx by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 123,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at about $35,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

