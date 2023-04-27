ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $266.40 Average PT from Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.