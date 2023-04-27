Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 30,447 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $17,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CAG opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

