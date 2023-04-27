Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.66 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.