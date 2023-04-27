Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,154 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $162.55.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

