Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 1,976.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,976.67 ($24.69).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABF shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.23) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.48) to GBX 1,900 ($23.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,948 ($24.33) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,978.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,740.44. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,223 ($15.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,076 ($25.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,176.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

