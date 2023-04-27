Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.33 million, a P/E ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $240,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $579,892. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.