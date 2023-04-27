Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VET. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.50.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.36. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$16.40 and a 12 month high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

