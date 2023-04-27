Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 target price on Gear Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

TSE GXE opened at C$1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.13. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

