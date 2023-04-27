Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cardinal Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJ. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

TSE CJ opened at C$7.30 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.