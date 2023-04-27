Avantor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,960 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 695% compared to the typical volume of 1,127 put options.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 135.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $118,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 9,969.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $92,405,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

