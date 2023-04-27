Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $2.34 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.34.

AVAH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 55.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 2.6 %

About Aveanna Healthcare

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

