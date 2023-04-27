AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.62.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 851.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AxoGen by 610.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

