B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cool Stock Performance

Shares of Cool stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Cool has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Cool Company Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers. It provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions. Cool Company Ltd. is based in Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.