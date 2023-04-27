B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$6.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTO. Cormark dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.88. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.84 and a 52-week high of C$5.87.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.05). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of C$804.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$793.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3774477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

