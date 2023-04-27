Bank of America Downgrades Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) to Underperform

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $934.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,100,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 212,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 97,441 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

