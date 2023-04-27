Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 2,081 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bunge by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 109,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $121.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

