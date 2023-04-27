Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 24,011 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.06% of Dropbox worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,288,234.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $49,038.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,288,234.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,065. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

DBX opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

