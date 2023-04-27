Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,551 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,202,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

