Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 212 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSCI Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $458.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.75. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 90.43%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.