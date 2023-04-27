Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 323.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.05% of Universal Health Services worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $142.79 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

