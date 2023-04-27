Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $403.14 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $445.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.71.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

