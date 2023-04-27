Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC opened at $66.63 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

