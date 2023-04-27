Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 151,405 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 2,318.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,405 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNYA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CNYA opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

