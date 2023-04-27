Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,424 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 44.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Insider Activity

Republic Services Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.