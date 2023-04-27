Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 93 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after buying an additional 350,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after buying an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $500,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.01 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

