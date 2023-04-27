Barclays Cuts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $166.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $162.55.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

