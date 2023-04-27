Barclays Cuts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $166.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.
Shares of HLT stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $162.55.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.
