Barclays Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $55.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Ventas Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $58.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,455,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,799,000 after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ventas by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after acquiring an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,566,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

