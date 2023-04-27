Benchmark Upgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Buy

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RRC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $98,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 72.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,383 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,166,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Range Resources by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,601,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 802,239 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

